Kosovo and Serbia dispute once-mighty...

Kosovo and Serbia dispute once-mighty mining complex

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Egypt Today

Miner Islam Kurti breaks off from hammering at stones to express indignance that Serbia disputes the ownership of his workplace, the mineral-rich Stanterg mine, a rare economic asset in Kosovo. Nearly 20 years after the war between Serbian forces and Kosovo's ethnic Albanian pro-independence rebels, this 59-year-old is delighted that the Trepca mining complex -- of which Stanterg is a part -- was nationalised late last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr '17 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC