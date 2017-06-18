German Airport Suspends All Flights After Bomb Scare
Around 180 people had to evacuate an aircraft moments before it was scheduled to leave for Varna, Bulgaria. All flights were suspended after a passenger overheard two men talking about blowing up the plane.
