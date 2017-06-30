Gazprom and Bulgarian Energy Ministry...

Gazprom and Bulgarian Energy Ministry discuss long-term gas supplies

A working meeting between Alexey Miller , Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom, and Temenuzhka Petkova, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017. The parties discussed the prospects for deeper collaboration in the gas sector, noting that Russian gas exports to Bulgaria had been growing every year since 2013.

Chicago, IL

