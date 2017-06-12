Fraport Twin Star: 'Building awareness and traffic for Bulgaria's premium Black Sea coastline'

Ulrich Heppe, CEO Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD: "Further developing the low-cost carrier segment at both locations is another strategy that we are pursuing - especially during the off-season, so that we can create a healthy mix of carriers, ranging from major legacy to low-cost carriers serving the needs of all passengers." 2016 was a memorable year for Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, in which it marked 10 years of the successful airport concession at Burgas and Varna airports.

