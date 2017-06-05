Fly fag in the airplane lavvy sparks drunken brawl and diversion as Scots holidaymakers are arrested
Two families allegedly became involved in a melee on Saturday after a drunk Scot smoking in the toilets caused an angry backlash. A flight to Turkey was diverted - causing travel chaos for hundreds of Scots holidaymakers - after a passenger sparked a drunken brawl by smoking in the plane's toilet.
Read more at The Daily Record.
