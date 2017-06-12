Eco-Petroleum Solutions, Inc. Releases Letter from CEO and Chairman

Over 50% of the dollars spent on treatment are being spent in the US with an additional 30% being spent in Europe, with 20% of the expenditures for treatment being spent in the rest of the world. It is estimated by the Harvard P H Chan School of Public Health as published in the March 2016 article entitled sub-Saharan countries most affected by the epidemic ranges from $98 billion at current coverage levels to $261 billion if coverage is scaled up."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.