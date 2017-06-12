Deputy Prime Minister: 'The State Sho...

Deputy Prime Minister: 'The State Should Encourage Young People to Stay in the Country'

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Sofia News Agency

''The secondary education should be connected with the economic needs'', Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov told the Bulgarian National Television's morning show. He proposed measures against the demographic crisis , such as state scholarships for young people and connecting the regions' economic needs with the secondary education.

