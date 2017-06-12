De-Balkanizing the Balkans
Bulgaria's EU presidency next year probably won't be very grandiose, but that doesn't mean it won't have purpose. If there's one thing in the future by which to remember 2018 or at least its first half, it should be the Balkan country that will be the first hold the presidency of the European Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Apr '17
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC