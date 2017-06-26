Combating terrorism requires concerted efforts: Bulgarian Vice President
The fight against terrorism requires pooling efforts and implementing a comprehensive approach, Bulgaria's Vice President Iliyana Yotova said in Varna on Monday. European leaders cannot guarantee the safety of Europe only by strengthening internal security measures, Yotova said while addressing the 4th International Workshop on Counter-terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Apr '17
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC