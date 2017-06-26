Combating terrorism requires concerte...

Combating terrorism requires concerted efforts: Bulgarian Vice President

16 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The fight against terrorism requires pooling efforts and implementing a comprehensive approach, Bulgaria's Vice President Iliyana Yotova said in Varna on Monday. European leaders cannot guarantee the safety of Europe only by strengthening internal security measures, Yotova said while addressing the 4th International Workshop on Counter-terrorism.

