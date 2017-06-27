Code Yellow for Dangerously High Temperatures is in Force for 14 Districts in Bulgaria
Code yellow for dangerously high temperatures is in force for 14 districts in Bulgaria on 28th of June, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said, quoted by BNT. The warning applies to Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Haskovo and Yambol districts.
