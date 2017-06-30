Code range For Dangerous High Tempera...

Code range For Dangerous High Temperatures is in Force for 21 Districts in Bulgaria Today

Code orange for potentially dangerous high temperatures is in force for 21 districts in Bulgaria for 30th of June. The weather warning includes the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Shoumen, Bourgas, Yambol, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Chicago, IL

