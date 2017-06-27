Case against MP Mareshki and His Team Will Not Be Over Soon, Prosecution Says
''The case against the MPs from Volya party Veselin Mareshki , Plamen Hristov and Krastina Taskova will not be over soon'', Roumyana Arnaudova , the spokesperson of Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor, told BNT morning programme "The Day Begins" on 26th of June. According to the prosecutor's office, many actions are to be carried out and more than 80 people should be interviewed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Apr '17
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC