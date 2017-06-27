Case against MP Mareshki and His Team Will Not Be Over Soon, Prosecution Says

''The case against the MPs from Volya party Veselin Mareshki , Plamen Hristov and Krastina Taskova will not be over soon'', Roumyana Arnaudova , the spokesperson of Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor, told BNT morning programme "The Day Begins" on 26th of June. According to the prosecutor's office, many actions are to be carried out and more than 80 people should be interviewed.

