Bulgaria's Energoremont Signs Equipment Rehab Deal with Mini Maritsa Iztok

Bulgarian engineering company Energoremont Holding said on Wednesday that, in a partnership with Sofia-based Balgarska Energetika and Germany's ABB Automation, it has signed a contract with local miner Mini Maritsa Iztok for the rehabilitation of three bucket chain excavators, according to See news. Under the contract, works on the rehabilitation of the excavators must be completed within 24 months, Energoremont Holding said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.