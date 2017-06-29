Bulgaria's Energoremont Signs Equipme...

Bulgaria's Energoremont Signs Equipment Rehab Deal with Mini Maritsa Iztok

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgarian engineering company Energoremont Holding said on Wednesday that, in a partnership with Sofia-based Balgarska Energetika and Germany's ABB Automation, it has signed a contract with local miner Mini Maritsa Iztok for the rehabilitation of three bucket chain excavators, according to See news. Under the contract, works on the rehabilitation of the excavators must be completed within 24 months, Energoremont Holding said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr '17 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC