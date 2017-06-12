Bulgarian Police Bust Super Modern Gr...

Bulgarian Police Bust Super Modern Greenhouse for Growing Marijuana

Tuesday Jun 13

The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office and the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime on 12h of june identified a supermodern greenhouse for growing marijuana in an apartment in the coastal city of Burgas , reported BNT. The detained at the age between 19 and 24, MMA fighters.

Chicago, IL

