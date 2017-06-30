Bulgaria Marks the Day of Revolutiona...

Bulgaria Marks the Day of Revolutionary Botev and Commemorates Liberation Heroes

Sirens are to go off across Bulgaria on Tuesday noon to commemorate the anniversary of the death of poet and revolutionary Hristo Botev. Born on December 25, 1847 in the town of Kalofer, in the family of the teacher Botio Petkov and Ivanka Boteva , Botev began writing poetry while still in school, under the influence of the Bulgarian folklore and songs glorifying the "haiduks" - rebels and outlaws fighting the Ottoman rule.

