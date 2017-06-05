Bulgaria: Man, 21, gets 4-year senten...

Bulgaria: Man, 21, gets 4-year sentence for terror training

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Washington Post

SOFIA, Bulgaria - A court in Bulgaria has sentenced a 21-year-old man to four years in prison for planning to commit an act of terrorism. Sofia's Special Criminal Court on Monday found John "Ivan" Zahariev, a dual Australian-Bulgarian citizen, guilty of training as a terrorist with the intention of carrying out a terrorist act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr '17 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,646 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC