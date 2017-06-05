Bulgaria: FC Vereya Defender Ivan Ban...

Bulgaria: FC Vereya Defender Ivan Bandalovski Swigs From Beer Can...

Bulgaria: FC Vereya Defender Ivan Bandalovski Swigs From Beer Can Thrown Onto Pitch, Goes On To Score 93rd-Minute Equaliser Levski Sofia ensured Europa League qualification with a tense penalty shoot-out win over FC Vereya in the Bulgarian First League play-off on Sunday afternoon. Indeed, Levski led 1-0 for the majority of the match, right up until the 93rd minute, when Vereya defender Ivan Bandalovski slammed home an equaliser at the death to take the tie to extra-time.

Chicago, IL

