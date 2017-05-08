Yellow Code Over Rains and Thundersto...

Yellow Code Over Rains and Thunderstorms in 12 Regions

In 12 regions in the country a Yellow Code was issued over rains and thunderstorms , alerted the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

