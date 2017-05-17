Work on Procurement of the Operation ...

Work on Procurement of the Operation of Sea Beaches Continues

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Work on procurement of the operation of sea beaches for the upcoming summer season 2017 continues . Signed were new contracts for concession of four beaches - "Sveti Vlas - Nov plazh", "Obzor-Yug", "Kamping Oasis" and "Dyuni -Yug".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr 29 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC