Welder wins lifechanging sum of money in Euromillions

Friday May 12

A welder who won a life-changing sum of money has already bought a new home for himself and his family. Lucky Valentin Zafirov, 40, lives in Carterhatch Lane in Enfield and won 248,000euros after placing a euromillions online bet on Tuesday March 21. Valentin, who works at Frixos Metal Works, matched all five main numbers and one Lucky Star which landed him the significant sum, but at first he may have been a little frustrated.

