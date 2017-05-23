Welcome Home, Hannah Joy

Welcome Home, Hannah Joy

Grace and Chris Tegtmeier adopted her from an orphanage for special needs children in Pleven, Bulgaria that has a history of criminal abuse and neglect. In that place, Hannah spent all 15 years of her life trapped in a crib.

