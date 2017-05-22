Victor Bojinov Delves Into Bulgarian History in ''Heights''
One of the most ambitious Bulgarian projects in recent years, Heights is an adaptation of Milen Ruskov's novel of the same name, published in 2011. The EUR 1.35M project explores the Bulgarian realities of the 1870s a few years before the war, that would liberate the country from the Ottoman occupation, writes Cineuropa.
