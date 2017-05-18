Vice President Yotova Speaks With Representatives of Bulgarian Communities in Neighbouring Countries
A National Forum of Balkan States' Bulgarians under the slogan Mission-Heritage is being held in Sofia, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. Vice President Iliana Yotova said in front of the participants that Bulgaria relied on the assistance of its citizens abroad and those should be its ambassadors to the receiving countries, presenting the national culture in all of its receiving countries, presenting the national culture in all of its aspects to the global community.
