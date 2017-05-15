Uranium Found in Tap Water in Vurbitsa Village
Uranium has been found in the drinking water of one more polated area - the village of Vurbitsa near Dimitrovgrad , reported BNR. The results are from a test conducted on May 11. The people in the village are to be given bottled minerl water, water delivery trucks will be provided.
