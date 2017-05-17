The Virus WannaCry Affected Computers In Sofia and Varna
The virus WannaCry , which made the biggest ever damages worldwide, has already reached computers in Sofia and Varna, announced the expert Yasen Tanev on bTV, reported Dnevnik. He advised the victims of the cyber attack to connect with the non-governmental organization safer.bg because it is important to be understood what the virus in Bulgaria is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Apr 29
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC