The Virus WannaCry Affected Computers

The Virus WannaCry Affected Computers In Sofia and Varna

Yesterday

The virus WannaCry , which made the biggest ever damages worldwide, has already reached computers in Sofia and Varna, announced the expert Yasen Tanev on bTV, reported Dnevnik. He advised the victims of the cyber attack to connect with the non-governmental organization safer.bg because it is important to be understood what the virus in Bulgaria is.

