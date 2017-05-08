The Greek Foreign Minister Congratula...

The Greek Foreign Minister Congratulates Ekaterina Zaharieva on Taking Up Her Duties

Friday May 5

Continuing the multidimensional and active foreign policy of Greece, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias had telephone conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Germany, Sigmar Gabriel and Bulgaria, Ekaterina Zaharieva as well as the head of the FYROM SDSM party Zoran Zaev , Independent Balkan News Agency announced. With his German counterpart, Nikos Kotzias , discussed issues of bilateral co-operation and implementation of the Greek-German Action Plan.

Chicago, IL

