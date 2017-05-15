The Bulgarian General Stoyan Tonev Dies
The ex head of the Sofia Military Medical Academy , the general Stoyan Tonev died probably from a massive coronary, reported BGNES on Sunday. Tonev was found in his house in Velingrad in the afternoon hours on Sunday.
