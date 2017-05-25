SUMMIT-CEZ says focus on renewable, n...

SUMMIT-CEZ says focus on renewable, new energy investments, not ruling out bigger deals

May 25 Czech utility CEZ is close to acquiring a renewable power project in Germany as it pursues a strategy of investing in renewable plants and smaller energy technology firms, while remaining open to a big acquisition if the opportunity arose. CEZ board member Tomas Pleskac also said in an interview at the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit that the region's largest listed utility would decide on selling its assets in Bulgaria in the second half of the year.

