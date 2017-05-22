Stara Zagora, Best City For Living in Bulgaria For 2016
Stara Zagora is the best city for living in Bulgaria, according to the jury of Darik Radio, quoted by Focus News agency. The city ranked first under special criteria representing expectations of modern man about the city where he works and lives.
