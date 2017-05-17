Sofia Municipality Wants to Implement Steps to Improve the Air Quality in Sofia
Sofia Municipality now wants to implement steps which might improve the air quality in the Bulgarian capital. Those include an early warning system and free public transport on days with a lot of pollution.
