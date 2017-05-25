Sofia Disagrees with Putin Claim that...

Sofia Disagrees with Putin Claim that Slavonic Alphabet Arrived in Russia From Macedonian Land

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgarian politicians have reacted sharply to claim of Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Slavonic alphabet had arrived in Russia from Macedonian land. Putin voiced this thesis while in a meeting with his Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov and his words were quoted on the Kremlin website, BNR reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr 29 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC