Secretary General Commends Bulgaria's Contributions to NATO
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Bulgaria's contributions to NATO in talks with the Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ekaterina Zaharieva, on Tuesday, according to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's website. Welcoming Minister Zaharieva to NATO headquarters for the first time since her appointment, the Secretary General thanked her for Bulgaria's strong contributions to NATO missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo, as well as its support to partners, including Ukraine.
Discussions
