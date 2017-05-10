Rumen Radev: Europe Needs Union
"We should currently clearly realize that Europe needs union", said the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the ceremony of laying flowers on the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Sofia today, reported BGNES. "I am here to express respect to all people died in the fight with the Hitler-fascism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Apr 29
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC