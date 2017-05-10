Rumen Radev: Europe Needs Union

Rumen Radev: Europe Needs Union

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Sofia News Agency

"We should currently clearly realize that Europe needs union", said the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the ceremony of laying flowers on the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Sofia today, reported BGNES. "I am here to express respect to all people died in the fight with the Hitler-fascism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr 29 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC