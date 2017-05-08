Prototyping: Paper Versus Digital

Prototyping: Paper Versus Digital

UX designers have long promoted paper prototyping as the ideal way to quickly create and test new designs. In comparison to older methods of digital prototyping, creating paper prototypes is much quicker, easier, requires no technical skills, makes iteration easier, and focuses less on design perfection.

Chicago, IL

