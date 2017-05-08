Pooja Kapur appointed as next Ambassa...

Pooja Kapur appointed as next Ambassador of India to Republic of Bulgaria22 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Pooja Kapur has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Bulgaria. Pooja Kapur, an Indian Foreign Service officer - 1996 batch, presently serves as the Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr 29 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC