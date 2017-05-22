PM Boyko Borisov in Hitrino: 'We Believe in the Good Of, in Building...
''We believe in the good of, in building upon, and in the prosperity of Bulgaria'', said PM Boyko Borisov in the village of Hitrino , where the first sod was turned at the site of the new houses to be built in place of the ones destroyed on December 10, 2016, according to Radio FOCUS - Shumen. Representatives of the Bulgarian Construction Chamber attended the ceremony, with the assistance of which 10 houses are to be built free of charge, with the funds for one being donated by a political party.
