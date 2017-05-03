PETA science consortium, experts prov...

PETA science consortium, experts provide training to government regulators

The PETA International Science Consortium Ltd. is co-organizing and funding a training seminar on the OECD QSAR Toolbox, a set of computational tools that predict a chemical's toxicity without testing on animals. The training will be provided by experts from the Laboratory of Mathematical Chemistry at the University of Bourgas in Bulgaria.

