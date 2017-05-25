Our common ancestor with chimps may be from Europe, not Africa
The last common ancestor we shared with chimps seems to have lived in the eastern Mediterranean - not in East Africa as generally assumed. This bold conclusion comes from a study of Greek and Bulgarian fossils, suggesting that the most mysterious of all ancient European apes was actually a human ancestor, or hominin.
