Nicolas Cage Movie '211' Will Start Production Again...

UPDATED, May 9, 10:48 AM: The Millennnium Films' bank heist movie 211 will be postponed for the next three to four weeks to give its star Nicolas Cage time to heal from an ankle break. Production will start again at the end of May, beginning of June and will stay in Bulgaria so the actor has a six-week recovery time.

