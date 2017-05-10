Nicolas Cage Movie '211' Will Start Production Again...
UPDATED, May 9, 10:48 AM: The Millennnium Films' bank heist movie 211 will be postponed for the next three to four weeks to give its star Nicolas Cage time to heal from an ankle break. Production will start again at the end of May, beginning of June and will stay in Bulgaria so the actor has a six-week recovery time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Apr 29
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC