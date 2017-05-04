Military Parade in Sofia to Mark Day of Valour on May 6

''This year traditional military parade in Sofia on May 6 marking Bulgaria Army Day and the Day of Valour will feature 1,200 army servicemen as well as three Air Force MiG-29 fighters and three helicopters, one Mi-17 and two Cougars'', the Ministry of Defence said. The parade will begin at 10:00 am on the Alexander Battenberg Square, involving over 700 members of various divisions of the Bulgarian army.

