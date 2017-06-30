International Poetry Festival Begins Today in Plovdiv
The international poetry festival opens up under the slogan "Spiritualty without limits", announces the Bulgarian National Radio. The event will entail a night, devoted to Polish, English, Bulgarian and Turkish poetry alongside with some translated literature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Apr '17
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC