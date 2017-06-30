International Poetry Festival Begins ...

International Poetry Festival Begins Today in Plovdiv

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Sofia News Agency

The international poetry festival opens up under the slogan "Spiritualty without limits", announces the Bulgarian National Radio. The event will entail a night, devoted to Polish, English, Bulgarian and Turkish poetry alongside with some translated literature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr '17 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,228 • Total comments across all topics: 281,523,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC