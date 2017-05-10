Independence Day

Independence Day

I am not 100% certain but I think this laser show is commemorating the heroic Vasil Levski, a revolutionary who was hung by the Ottomans on 18 February, 1873 aged 35. So it probably was him as this was taken on the 19th February. "Vasil Levski's hanging is observed annually across Bulgaria on 19 February instead of 18 February, due to the erroneous calculation of 19th-century Julian calendar dates after Bulgaria adopted the Gregorian calendar in 1916."

Chicago, IL

