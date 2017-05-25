ENTSO-E and Energy Community agree to...

ENTSO-E and Energy Community agree to strengthen cooperation on regional investment planning

The Energy Community Secretariat hosted the ENTSO-E System Development Committee, Regional Group Continental South East meeting on 11 May at its premises in Vienna. The meeting served to strengthen the cooperation between the Secretariat and the ENTSO-E Regional Group Continental South East , especially regarding regional investment planning and the selection of priority infrastructure projects.

