Enhanced Security Measures Along Bulgarian Summer Resorts

Friday May 19

After a meeting with local authorities of Burgas due to the summer tourist season's preparation, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova proclaimed that a total of 756 police officers would be sent to enhance security along the resorts, reported BNR. All bodies of control will be relied on for a smooth summer season with a tourist growth of 7 - 8% expected this year.

Chicago, IL

