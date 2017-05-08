Downpour, Frost And Hailstorm on St. George's Day
Downpouring, spring frost and a possibility of hail, that is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences for today, quoted by Dnevnik. For 18 regions in Bulgaria is announced a yellow code for heave rains.
