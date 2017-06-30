Code Yellow Warning Issued Over Heavy Rain in 18 Bulgarian Districts

Code yellow warning was issued over heavy rainfall in 18 districts in Bulgaria, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology . The warning applies for the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Sofia region, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Smolyan, Kardzhali, and Haskovo.

