Cargotec targets EUR 50 million savin...

Cargotec targets EUR 50 million savings by reducing indirect...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PR-inside.com

Cargotec plans to reduce indirect purchasing spend, streamline common transactional business support processes and consolidate Finance, HR, Information Management and Indirect Procurement related support services under a planned new Cargotec Business Services operations. Planned actions target annual cost savings of EUR 50 million from 2020 and onwards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr 29 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC