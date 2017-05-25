Bulgaria's competition watchdog clears Lukoil units of abuse

May 25 Bulgaria's competition watchdog has cleared the local arms of Russian oil company Lukoil of abusing their dominant market positions following a 15 month investigation. The Commission for Protection of Competition launched the probe in February 2016 after complaints from Bulgarians that fuel prices remained high despite a plunge in global oil prices, and a request from Prime Minister Boiko Borisov for the watchdog to make checks on the fuel sector.

