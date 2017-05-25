Bulgaria's competition watchdog clear...

Bulgaria's competition watchdog clears Lukoil units of abuse

May 25 Bulgaria's competition watchdog has cleared the local arms of Russian oil company Lukoil of abusing their dominant market positions following a 15 month investigation. The Commission for Protection of Competition launched the probe in February 2016 after complaints from Bulgarians that fuel prices remained high despite a plunge in global oil prices, and a request from Prime Minister Boiko Borisov for the watchdog to make checks on the fuel sector.

Chicago, IL

