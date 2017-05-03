Bulgarian Weapons Ratline to Syrian Islamists
Inside Syria Media Center has written about an investigation to expose U.S.-backed sources of weapon supplies to the ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliated groups in Syria. The U.S. supplier list includes Chemring Group PLC with global operations including the U.S. based operations of Chemring Ordinance , which signed a contract with the American government and received $47 million in accordance with the Non-Standard Equipment and Weapons Procurement Program .
