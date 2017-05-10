Bulgarian Red Cross Starts Distributing Food Packages to the Needy
In execution of the Operational Programme for Food and/or Basic Material Assistance under the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived , the Bulgarian Red Cross - Burgas district starts phased distribution of individual packages with food products from the first additional tranche to 2,075 Bulgarian citizens in need from the Burgas district, the Regional Structure of the Bulgarian Red Cross announced, quoted by Focus News Agency. From today, May 9, until May 19, a point is opened in Burgas district which will be handing out the food packages between 14:00 and 17:00 Bulgarian time.
